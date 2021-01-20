Watch Lady Gaga Sing the National Anthem at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Home News Aaron Grech January 20th, 2021 - 10:36 AM

Pop star Lady Gaga sang the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Ceremony today, helping kick off the first few hours of the 46th presidency. The pop artist was donned in a black sweater, with a golden peace dove on her shoulder, alongside a red skirt. Lady Gaga previously performed the national anthem during her appearance at Superbowl L back in 2016.

In 2020 Lady Gaga made an appearance at a rally in support of Joe Biden, where she sang “Shallow,” a hit song from the 2018 film A Star is Born, which she was a lead actress in. Lady Gaga also sang her 2011 hit “You and I” during that same rally. “We need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it, because they do,” Lady Gaga said during the rally last fall.

Here’s Lady Gaga’s entire rendition of The Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/O3b6Kkouoi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

Following Biden’s win, Lady Gaga took to social media to support his victory over Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election. “@JoeBiden@KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” the performer tweeted.

While Lady Gaga has been active supporting Biden, she’s also been busy with music during the last year. Her latest studio album Chromatica came out last May, where it was supported by singles for “Stupid Love” and “Rain On Me” featuring Ariana Grande. She also shared a music video for her song “911,” which saw her explore a desert setting.