Watch Lady Gaga Play “Shallow” at Pennsylvania Biden Rally

November 2nd, 2020

Lady Gaga made an appearance at the Joe Biden presidential rally today in Pennsylvania, which is an important swing state. She gave a short speech and played her 2018 A Star Is Born hit “Shallow” as well as 2011’s “You and I.”

After stating that she didn’t think she needed to convince anyone at the Biden rally that Biden is the right choice, Lady Gaga encouraged the rally-goers to go out and vote if they hadn’t yet. “We need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it, because they do.”

The original “Shallow” was a duet with actor/director Bradley Cooper in the film A Star is Born. It won the Academy Award for “Best Song” in 2018 and has remained popular since. The original track starts out on acoustic guitar and has some steel guitar, piano and drums as it builds. At the rally, Gaga played a somewhat stripped back piano and vocals version and let her powerful vocals entirely take the spotlight while singing Cooper’s part as well as her own.

She introduced the song by saying the election wasn’t just red vs. blue. “This is about people. This is about heart. And I know people in Pennsylvania. I used to live here, Joe’s from here. You got a lotta heart. This is not a shallow people.”

Lady Gaga also had some responses to critiques of her previous videos supporting Biden. Trump’s communications director Tim Murtaugh had called her an “anti-fracking activist” and accused Biden of prioritizing “the desires of the radical left.” To which she replied along the lines of “what is a fracking?” and “IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD.”

As for her video where she announced she’d be speaking today in Pittsburgh while wearing camo and drinking beer, she got some comments accusing her of mocking Republicans. She responded, “I will not be told what I can and cannot wear to endorse our next president. I might not always look like you but I am you.”

In September, Gaga shared a music video for “911” off her latest album, Chromatica. The record came out in May with other hit singles like “Stupid Love” and “Rain On Me” featuring Ariana Grande.