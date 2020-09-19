Lady Gaga Explores the Desert in New Cinematic Video for “911”

Home News Alex Limbert September 19th, 2020 - 9:23 PM

Lady Gaga released a new cinematic video for the song “911” from her multiple VMA-winning album Chromatica released in June. The album was made right after Gaga was going through a period of depression in her life. According to People Magazine, Gaga explains, “I spent a lot of time in a sort of a catatonic state of just not wanting to do anything, and then I finally, slowly started to make music and tell my story through my record.”

The video is about a fantasy that occurs while Gaga is in an unconscious state due to a car accident with a bicycle. The video starts with Gaga laying in the desert with a broken bicycle surrounded by red pomegranates. She is wearing a red ankle bracelet and a red mask over her eyes. She doesn’t appear injured in the fantasy and is guided to something that looks like a Spanish mission by a man wearing all black on a black horse.

There are many characters at the mission and their wardrobes are extravagant. Although the accident scene does not appear until the end of the video, there is a small mural of the car accident on the side of the mission.

At the end of the fantasy, someone attaches something metal to Gaga’s chest. The scene turns into an accident scene where all the characters in the fantasy are either first responders or casualties to the accident. The person holding metal to Gaga’s chest in the fantasy becomes a first responder performing defibrillation on Gaga. The original desert scene appears in an LG advertisement on an electronic billboard above the accident scene.

Most people in the video do not appear to be wearing masks, so the video was likely filmed prior to the COVID 19 pandemic.

In other recent news during the lockdown, Gaga’s attorneys, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, were hacked, but refused to pay a $21 million ransom to the hackers who threatened to release Gaga’s confidential documentation. The hackers ended up releasing Gaga’s confidential information including Gaga’s contracts with producers, performers in her live show, and other collaborators, confidentiality agreements and reimbursement forms.