Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato Confirmed for Joe Biden Inauguration Special Celebrating America Hosted by Tom Hanks

Home News Aaron Grech January 13th, 2021 - 10:05 PM

Pop stars Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato are set to make an appearance at this year’s virtual inauguration ceremony, which will take place on January 20. The event called, Celebrating America, will be hosted by Tom Hanks, and air on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons are also set to perform.

This inauguration is nearly two weeks after the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building, which occurred while Congress was validating the electoral college votes to confirm U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden. Musicians such as Ariel Pink and Wharf Cat were let go from their labels following their participation in the protests, however neither participated in the storming of the Capitol.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen. “Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans.”

Lovato teamed up with the Republican, anti-Trump political group The Lincoln Project for a protest track called “Commander-In Chief.” Lovato has been a supporter of progressive causes such as the Black Lives Matter, We The Children and the We Movement, and spoke at the 2016 Democratic Nation Convention.

Timberlake released his most recent studio album Man of the Woods back in 2018, which received lukewarm reviews, but commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard charts. This record had three singled, “Filthy,” “Supplies” and “Say Something,” while the title-track received a music video post-release.