Lady Gaga Releases Colorfully Post-Apocalyptic Video for “Stupid Love”

Home News Kelly Tucker March 1st, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Lady Gaga released a new track titled “Stupid Love” which shows her in a barren setting with dancers in the background, wearing bright pink, yellow, blue and silver space-like outfits. The various dancers battle it out, dancing wildly as they co-exist in this ultra-cool environment. The intro of the song shows a message which reads, “The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica.”

The unifying display of dancers, of all shapes and sizes and colors abound while Gaga is clothed in futuristic mini-suits baring knee high space boots. The desert-like landscape and crystal-dome structures, shown in the backdrop offer an imaginary setting of a distant planet that bears an environment riddled with strife. Two men fight it out while Gaga uses her power to lift them off the ground, a few feet into the air before they drop to the ground. The message comes through clearly that the world is in the midst of divisiveness and hatred and our own societies are riddled with strife and we need to be reminded that love is the way forward. Gaga blasts this message out, with lyrics like, “All I ever wanted was to be loved” like a battle cry in the background.

“Stupid Love” follows Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s, A Star Is Born soundtrack. The megastar has been busy with a Las Vegas residency and widespread praise (and an Oscar nomination) for her role of Ally in A Star Is Born, where she won Best Original Song Oscar for “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards. Gaga’s last studio LP was 2016’s Joanne.

In addition to her new music, Gaga is slated to star as Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of conspiring to assassinate her husband in 1995. Ridley Scott is directing the film which will bring the Gucci family fashion brand and murder of Guccio Gucci’s grandson to the silver screen.

The new song is a collaboration with BloodPop, Tchami, and Max Martin. Gaga shared with Zane Lowe from New Music Daily about the process of recording the new album. Gaga shared, “I put all my heart, all my pain.” When asked about what her goal was for making the album, “I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear that will become part of their daily lives, and make them happy every single day. Sometimes you have to move your body, spirit and soul to even access what your’e feeling. I was feeling so down before I went into the studio to work.” Lowe asked her where she keeps her Oscar and Gaga shared that she kept in the kitchen for awhile but it’s in the hallway.