Melvins’ Dale Crover Shares Gritty New Single “I’ll Never Say”

Roy Lott January 8th, 2021 - 8:22 AM

Dale Crover, Melvins’ drummer, has shared the final song of his forthcoming sophomore solo album, Rat-A-Tat-Tat! January 15, via Joyful Noise Recordings, releasing the track “I’ll Never Say.” The song provides strong acoustic guitar strings with a mid-tempo beat, being one of those songs to cruise to on a long highway. Take a listen to it below.

In a press release, Crover discussed the making of the song, starting first with guitar and drums. “I did guitar and drums first, then handed it over to Steven McDonald to play bass and I never tell Steven what to do, I just let him work his magic. My only request was he play his Hofner hollow body bass. We did vocals next, then added keyboards. Sort of the same process with Toshi (Kasai). We’ll look for a sound that fits the mood, then I’ll let him come up with a part. I maybe have a little input here or there. Pretty simple instrumentation on this song.”

The song follows its three previously released singles “I Can’t Help You There,” “Shark Like Overbite” and “Tougher” released last year.

The Melvins have also been putting out new material. Last year they had collaborated with Mudhoney for their EP White Lazy Boy. The group also shared a cover of “White Punks on Dope” by The Tubes and announced a new 12″ release collecting B-sides from their Hostile Ambient Takeover series.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson