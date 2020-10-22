Dale Crover Of Melvins Announces New Solo Album Rat-A-Tat-Tat! For January 2021 Release and Shares First Single “Tougher”

Home News Roy Lott October 22nd, 2020 - 11:11 PM

The Melvins’ own Dale Crover has announced his latest solo record titled Rat-A-Tat-Tat! along with its lead single called “Tougher.” The new track features heavy guitar and drums and was co-written by Crover and his engineer Toshi Kasai. “Lyrically it’s about someone trying to involve you in their drama, and how I’m not a fan of that. Enjoy!” says Crover. Rat-A-Tat-Tat! is set for a January 15, 2021 release date and will feature 12 songs. It also serves as the follow-up to his solo debut The Fickle Finger of Fate in 2017.

Recording for the album took place at Kasai’s Sound of Sirens Studio in Sun Valley, CA. Kasai recorded and mixed it again, as well as co-producing it with Crover under the name Deaf Nephews. Crover also wrote the album while on the road and provided vocals, drums, guitars, vibraphone, and miscellaneous percussion. See the tracklist below.

Crover’s other band The Melvins have announced a new EP titled Mullet, which will be recorded by their Melvins 1983 lineup. Its latest single was released earlier this year called “Bouncing Rick.” Bullitt except the star of this early 80s b movie is a sleazebag who can’t drive for shit and spends his time stoned at a Dairy Queen hitting on teenage girls…MULLET,

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat