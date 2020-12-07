Dale Crover Releases Peppy Classic Rock Influenced Song “Shark Like Overbite”

Home News Aaron Grech December 7th, 2020 - 8:11 PM

Dale Crover, who is best known for his role as the drummer for the Melvins, has released a new song called “Shark Like Overbite,” from his forthcoming studio album Rat-A-Tat-Tat!, due out on January 15, 2021. The performer will also be taking part in Joyful Noise Recording’s Holiday Special, which will take place on Friday, December 11 at 5 p.m. PST. Crover will be included in a performance of “Christmas Time Is Here.”

“Shark Like Overbite” is a throwback to classic rock and roll, with jangly guitar chords, an upbeat tempo greeted and clean vocals that provide a positive feeling throughout the song. The nostalgia on this track shows that Crover is going into different avenues with his music, as he experiments between different forms of rock.

Crover’s pervious single “I Can’t Help You There,” took inspiration from 1990s alternative rock, with slow, grunge like progressions and catchy hooks during the song’s chorus. Crover teamed up with Toshi Kasai to direct the song’s music video, which saw the musician use an assortment of face masks that look like human faces.

The musician launched Melvins 1983 alongside King Buzzo and original Melvins drummer Mike Dillard earlier this year. Crover plays bass instead of drums for this version of the lineup, which released the Mullet EP earlier this year. Their next project Working With God is due next February.

The Melvins joined Mudhoney for the collaborative EP White Lazy Boy, which came out over the summer. They also released a cover of The Tubes’ “White Punks on Dope” and announced a new 12″ release that collects B-sides from their Hostile Ambient Takeover series.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson