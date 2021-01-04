Melvins 1983 Releases Fuzzy Sludge-Metal Track “Caddy Daddy”

Home News Aaron Grech January 4th, 2021 - 6:55 PM

Melvins 1983 have released a new song called “Caddy Daddy,” which is set to be released on the band’s upcoming studio album Working With God, out on February 26. As opposed to the actual Melvins lineup, this band sees Buzz Osborne (King Buzzo) on guitar, Dale Crover (Melvins’ usual drummer) on bass and original member Mike Dillard on drums.

“Caddy Daddy” is a powerful sludge metal song, with roaring slow guitar chords and breakdowns that are a throwback to early heavy metal. King Buzzo gives a passionate vocal performance on this track, emulating the likes of classic Black Sabbath with his lengthy drawls.

The band have been busy during the past few months, releasing the Mullet EP last October, which featured four tracks, including “Caddy Daddy.” Several new songs such as “I Fuck Around,” “Bouncing Rick” and “Brian, the Horse-Faced Goon” have all been released in anticipation for the upcoming Working With God.

Melvins held the Melvins TV: Volume 1, New Year’s Evil live stream last month, which utilized the group’s typical lineup; featuring Steve McDonald on bass and Crover on drums. “Melvins TV, New Year’s Evil’ is as close to a live show as we can get during this hideous pandemic. We’ll be doing more of these so tune in and enjoy! Happy New Year!” King Buzzo said in a statement.

This version of the Melvins also released a four song collaboration with Mudhoney last year. Crover is set to release his debut album Rat-a-Tat-Tat!, on January 15, which features the singles “Tougher,” “I Can’t Help You There” and “Shark Like Overbite.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat