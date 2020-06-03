Mudhoney and Melvins Announce Four-Song Collaborative Album White Lazy Boy

Home News Aaron Grech June 3rd, 2020 - 9:40 PM

Northwest rock outfits Melvins and Mudhoney have announced a four-song collaborative album titled White Lazy Boy, which does not yet have an official release date. While there are only scant details regarding this project as of press time, Mudhoney revealed that this project will be released via Amphetamine Reptile.

Mark Arm and Steve Turner with @melvinsdotcom. Four songs, out soon on AmRep. pic.twitter.com/ypjhZL8ffg — Mudhoney (@_Mudhoney) June 3, 2020

Both artists have been on each others radars for decades, with bassist Matt Lukin serving as a founder for both outfits during the 1980s. The band also shared a split 12″ release back in 2013 via Amphetamine Records, which contained live recordings from both of the bands.

Te Melvins were originally announced as openers for the experimental metal band My. Bungle, alongside Cattle Decapitation, Ho99o9 and Full of Hell for the band’s brief run of fall tours last year. The band’s classic albums Houdini, Stoner Witch and Stag were all re-released on Third Man Records last year, albeit in limited numbers. The band’s frontman Buzz Osbourne was forced to cancel his 2020 tour this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mudhoney were originally set to tour with Meat Puppets last year, however these tours were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band’s most recent studio album release Morning In America came out last year.

“Morning in America not only speaks to the kind ‘what the hell is going on here?’ attitude that most of us can relate to, but also relevant topics like social media addiction and how people kill themselves trying to put on an electrical facade for the world,” mxdwn reviewer Maya DeWakar explained. “Mudhoney does not disappoint in this EP, bringing their ferociously passionate fire to the tracks while shaking up our eardrums, as well as our consciousness. ”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat