Melvins Shares Cover of “White Punks on Dope” by The Tubes and Announces 12″ Release Collecting B-Sides from Hostile Ambient Takeover 7″ Series

August 26th, 2020

Influential rock outfit Melvins have shared their cover of The Tubes’ “White Punks On Dope” which was originally released as a 7″ B-Side for “Foaming” from their 2002 album Hostile Ambient Takoever. This special 7″ was released as a part of a special record collection, featuring several 7″ vinyl. The original “White Punks On Dope” was featured on The Tubes’ 1975 self-titled debut album.

This take on “White Punks On Dope” is noticeably shorter than the original, but manages to channel some of the old time rock and roll spirit, with its catchy blues inspired guitar chords. The tempo is noticeably more punk and aggressive, alongside the progressions and moments of guitar breakdowns, which complement vocalist King Buzzo’s voice perfectly.

This song will be featured on an upcoming 12″ compilation of Hostile Ambient Takeover’s B-Sides, which mostly consist of covers, with some reworked versions of material present on the album. As of pres time an official track list for this upcoming project has not been released.

The original Hostile Ambient Takeover 7″ record set also held covers of “Return Of Spiders” by Alice Cooper, “Jerkin’ Krokus” by Mott The Hoople, “Promise Me” by Gun Club, “Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World” by Ramones and “Arnie” by Warlock Pinchers. Other tracks that were included were “Foaming (Fast Version)” and “The Anti-Venom Seed (Part 2).”

The Melvins collaborated with Mudhoney earlier this year to produce a four-track EP called White Lazy Boy. King Buzzo has been hard at work with year with his own solo material and released “Delayed Clarity” featuring Trevor Dunn of Mr. Bungle in July.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson