Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir Surprise Releases New EP Emmanuel on Christmas

Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir has released a follow-up to their 2019 project Jesus Is Born with a new Christmas EP released exactly one year after that record called Emmanuel. According to material presented by Pitchfork, the project’s title comes from the Hebrew Immanuel (עִמָּנוּאֵל), which means “God is with us.”

Consisting of five new songs, this new album takes a more ancient approach to its music, taking inspiration from Latin church hymns and chanting. The robust instrumentation present on its predecessor Jesus Is Born is largely absent from this new project, as it consists almost entirely of choir vocals.

It’s been a long year for Kanye West, who conceded his presidential run last month after only receiving 60,000 votes in the United States Presidential Election on November 3. West was only on the ballot in the following 12 states: Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Utah, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee, Colorado, Minnesota, Vermont and Mississippi.

His campaign faced a number of difficulties, as he was excluded from ballots in Illinois (his home state), Wisconsin, Ohio and West Virginia and failed to meet ballot requirements in Virginia, Arizona and South Carolina ahead of their deadline. West released only one campaign ad in early October, and spent nearly $3 million on the campaign in September.

The artist was set to release a new album called studio album Donda this year, but it has not come out. Although this album wasn’t released, a title track and a single called “Wash Us In The Blood” came out earlier this year.

Emmanuel EP track list

1. Requiem Aeternam

2. O Mira Nox

3. O Magnum Mysterium

4. Puer

5. Gloria