Kanye West Spends $3 Million More on Presidential Campaign in September, Raises Just Over $2k

According to Yahoo! News, iconic rap and hip-hop star Kanye West spent an additional $3 million on his presidential campaign in September. Meanwhile, the news site is reporting that the Chicago-native only raised $2,000 during the month.

Reporter Ben Jacobs also said that the money West spent on his campaign was detailed in the rapper’s September FEC report, which specified his total dollar amount raised to date was $2,782. The $3 million West spent in September sums up to a total of $10 million spent by the rapper for his presidential run in just a few months, all from his own pocket. Meanwhile, Jacobs stated on his Twitter account that the rapper has another $540,000 in debt as well.

Over the summer, West officially announced that he’d be joining the 2020 presidential race as a “Birthday Party” candidate, even though his official announcement came after the federal deadline for him to be placed on ballots in all 50 states had already passed. Most recently, West debuted his first official campaign ad (just 22 days before the election date), which sees him speak in front of an American flag as stock footage rolls while the rapper asks viewers to vote for him as a write-in candidate on November 3. According to the recent FEC filing, West has apparently paid a video production company over $200,000 for the video.

In a Vanity Fair article last month, West hinted at his intentions to run again for president in 2024 if he does not beat Trump or Biden this year. Earlier this week, West was scheduled to appear on the popular Joe Rogan podcast but was forced to cancel his interview after a producer of the famed show tested positive for COVID-19. In non-presidential news, the rapper also previewed a new song called “Believe What I Say” in September.