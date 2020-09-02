Kanye West Files Lawsuit Seeking Placement on West Virginia Presidential Ballot; Legal Challenge From State Residents Claim Deception and Seeks to Block His Name from Ballot

Home News Ariel King September 2nd, 2020 - 9:10 PM

Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia so he can be placed on the state’s ballot for the upcoming presidential election. In Virginia, two residents are suing so that West does not get placed on the state’s election ballot, claiming they had been duped into signing on as electors for the rapper.

The lawsuit West is filing in West Virginia comes after the state said the rapper came up short on qualified signatures in his petition to be put on the state’s ballot for the presidential election. West had submitted 15,000 signatures, however only 6,383 had been confirmed, according Mike Queen, West Virginia’s Secretary of State spokesperson. In order to be accepted on the state ballot, West needed 7,144 signatures. West filed the lawsuit on August 31, saying he did not have a chance to challenge the state’s decision.

The lawsuit in Virginia was brought forth by a prominent Democratic firm with two signed affidavits being submitted to the State Board of Elections by voters, who claim they had been deceived into signing up to serve as electors so West could get on Virginia’s ballot. One of the people who had signed on to be an elector, Matthan Wilson, said that he had been approached by three people as he was riding his bike, the three asking if he would be willing to sign and serve as an elector. Wilson came to the realization that electors are chosen by political parties, and that the request had been odd.

West’s entire election campaign has faced controversy, the rapper suing several states so that he can be included on ballots in Wisconsin and Ohio. West had also lacked enough signatures to be placed on the ballot for his home state, Illinois, and the rapper didn’t send in the signatures needed to be added to the South Carolina ballot.

West has also been sued by MyChannel for an alleged violation of a contract, resulting in unpaid work in relation to his fashion line. The lawsuit alleges that West referred to them as YZY Tech, and allegedly claimed that their technology had been his.