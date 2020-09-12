Wisconsin Judge Rules to Keep Kanye West Off of Ballot

Home News Ariel King September 12th, 2020 - 9:12 PM

A Wisconsin judge has ruled to keep Kanye West off the ballot for the upcoming presidential election, following a lawsuit West had filed a lawsuit against the state after Wisconsin’s Election Commission voted to exclude the rapper from the ballot. West had been unable to be included on the state’s ballot after he missed the deadline to submit the required petition signatures.

Wisconsin’s deadline to submit signatures had been no later than 5 p.m. on August 5. West’s suit alleged that his attorney had submitted the required signatures at 5:00:14 p.m., and so the signatures were technically submitted on time. The claim also stated that the office had been closed at the time the signatures needed to be submitted, and so they had been delayed while West’s attorney waited for someone to come and open the doors.

The state of Wisconsin is only one of many which have removed West from the ballot for the upcoming election. West’s home state of Illinois had been one of the first to exclude the rapper, with Ohio and West Virginia soon following. West was also unable to make the ballot in Virginia, Arizona and South Carolina.

A recent FEC campaign finance report revealed that West has spent $6 million of his own money on his campaign, and has only received $3,800 in outside donations since he first announced his campaign for the presidency on July 4. Despite running as an independent party, the finance report revealed that West has spent $1.5 million of his campaign funds at Fortified Consulting, an agency which shares and address with the Republican consulting firm, Lincoln Strategy Group.

With the number of states that have voted to exclude the rapper from their ballots, West will be unable to win enough seats in the electoral college to become president. West did not deny during a text interview with Forbes that his campaign may be intended to pull votes away from Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. Despite this, West is only polling at 2 percent.