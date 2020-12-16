The Avalanches Announces Spring 2021 Tour Date at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Australia

Home News Aaron Grech December 16th, 2020 - 9:29 PM

The Avalanches have announced a special one-off performance in Melbourne, Australia, which is set to take place April 23, 2021 at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Pre-sale tickets for the upcoming event will be available on Friday, December 18 at 12:00 p.m. AEDT at this location.

This show will be socially-distanced, with ticket options being sold to groups of two, four or six people for the upcoming intimate performance. There will be several ticket categories as well, featuring private decks, stall tables and balcony seats. Each option reserves a designated area for group’s who attend, meaning they must be booked during the transaction.

Live shows have already begun their return to Australia and New Zealand, which have very low rates of COVID-19 infection and are currently set to receive vaccines first. Electronic acts such as Alison Wonderland, Slumberjack and WhatSoNot have held shows in the region this month, while Amanda Palmer held a tour in New Zealand during the summer.

The Avalanches are also set to host a live stream this Saturday, December 19, where the group will be spinning deep cuts from their collection alongside their own material. They will also screen Jonathan Zawada’s short film Carrier Waves, which serves as a companion piece to their latest studio album We Will Always Love You.

We Will Always Love You has a number of noticeable guests from across genres. The project’s title track, features Blood Orange, “Running Red Lights” features Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Pink Siifu, “Wherever You Go” features Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry and Clypso, “Reflecting Light” features Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan and “Take Care in Your Dreaming” features Denzel Curry, Tricky and Sampa the Great. They also debuted a new single called “The Divine Chord” featuring MGMT and former Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr, which can be seen below.