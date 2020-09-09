The Avalanches Announces New Album We Will Always Love You

Home News Aaron Grech September 9th, 2020 - 8:27 PM

Plunderphonics extraordinaires The Avalanches have been teasing a new project for almost a year, and have been dropping new singles since February. Despite the band’s notoriety for dropping projects within a large gap of time (their latest studio album release, Wildflower came out 16 years following their 2000 debut Since I Left You), The Avalanches have announced the title and cover art of their upcoming studio album We Will Always Love You.

A release date and track list has not yet been announced by the band, however several songs have already been released this year, including the title track, which served as the first single release. This song held a guest feature from alternative R&B performer Blood Orange and was followed by “Running Red Lights” featuring Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Pink Siifu, “Wherever You Go” featuring Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry and Clypso and “Reflecting Light” featuring Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan.

“In keeping with the album’s theme of everlasting love as an undying vibration, Ann’s image was run through a spectograph, turned into sound, and back again,” The Avalanches wrote on Instagram. “The image remains hidden, deep within in the grooves of the music, for you to discover if you wish.”

The group’s original teaser for this upcoming project had tags featuring JPEGMAFIA, Dhani Harrison, Cornelius, Naeem Juwan (fka Spank Rock) and Jennifer Herrema of Royal Trux. “Wherever You Go” was accompanied by a special live performance featuring The Avalanches alongside CLYPSO and the The International Space Orchestra. The group collaborated with multiple NASA scientists, astronauts and engineers for the performance.