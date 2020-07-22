The Avalanches Release Two New Songs “Wherever You Go” Featuring Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry and Clypso and “Reflecting Light” Featuring Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan

Home News Paige Willis July 22nd, 2020 - 2:23 PM

After a teaser Instagram post that said only “22.07” it was assumed that something was going to be released by The Avalanches. The assumption was correct and the group released two new singles. The first song is titled “Wherever You Go,” and the second song is titled “Reflecting Light.”

There are two music videos to accompany each of the new songs. In the video for “Wherever You Go,” there is a journey that the viewer goes on. The video is mostly animated figures floating in space. The journey goes from a younger child, to an astronaut, to someone getting an MRI, to an old man lying in a casket.

In “Wherever You Go,” the “visualizer” the intro starts off with a man speaking about what humans do here on earth, then is followed by different voices that layer in the background. There is an ethereal essence to the song that makes it feel meditative, especially since the song is slightly longer in length reaching nearly six minutes. As “Wherever You Go,” progresses the intensity elevates and there are more layers of voices. The song takes the listener on a journey of what can be perceived as a voyage through space. The song features Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry and CLYPSO, of which Jamie XX, has released a dance melody that was released this past April.



The second song to be released a song with “Wherever You Go,” is still very relaxing and can be found meditative, but is has its own unique sound. There is still somewhat of a build up however not as intense at the previous song. “Reflecting Light,” has more of a verse and chorus structure, whereas “Wherever You Go,” is more of an experience than a song. This song features Sananda Maitraya and Vashti Bunyan. The video or visualizer that is accompanied with the song is a stream of symbols and images that spell out the title of the song, which is an intriguing concept. “Reflecting Light,” is about the struggle of life, and the relations with a partner.

