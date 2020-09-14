The Avalanches Announces December 2020 Release Date for New Album and Shares New Songs “Take Care in Your Dreaming” Featuring Denzel Curry, Tricky and Sampa the Great and “Music Makes Me High”

Home News Aaron Grech September 14th, 2020 - 12:19 PM

Fan of The Avalanches will be relieved to hear that they won’t need to wait another 16 years for the group’s next project, We Will Always Love You, which now has a December 11 release date. The group have also debuted two new songs “Take Care In Your Dreaming” featuring trip hop legend Tricky and alternative rappers Denzel Curry and Sampa The Great and “Music Makes Me High.”

“Take Care In Your Dreaming” is a cosmic track, with infectious piano and synth lines across a steady hip hop beat as Tricky lends the track his trademark deep and cryptic vocals, while Curry brings his lyrical A-game. Sampa The Great brings in a strong rap performance highlighting her eclectic nature, that melds in perfectly into the instrumental.

“Music Makes Me High” is a funky affair, with a rhythmic bassline and a house inspired beat that places the listener into a groove. The track takes samples from classic R&B and disco, that fit in perfectly well with this dance throwback that harkens back to The Avalanches 2000 debut album Since I Left You.

This upcoming will be released on Astralwerks and follows their 2016 studio album Wildflower. The album was inspired by the relationship between famed astrophysicist Carl Sagan and his wife Ann Druyan, an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning American writer, producer and director who worked with Sagan on his acclaimed science program Cosmos.

Several songs have already been released for the project including the title track, featuring alternative R&B performer Blood Orange, “Running Red Lights” featuring Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Pink Siifu, “Wherever You Go” featuring Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry and Clypso and “Reflecting Light” featuring Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan. “Wherever You Go” was recently performed by the group alongside the International Space Orchestra.

