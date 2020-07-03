Amanda Palmer Plays First Show Since Quarantine Started in New Zealand

Home News Paige Willis July 3rd, 2020 - 3:59 PM

Amanda Palmer, lead singer of Dresden Dolls, has just posted on social media that she has played her first show since quarantine. This was a neighborhood show that Palmer hosted for a small group of neighbors. Palmer’s show was very small and took place in New Zealand where she has been residing with her four year old son Ash.

Amanda Palmer started her set off with the infamous “Creep,” and continued her set with songs like “The Thing About Things,” “In My Mind” and “The New Zealand Trilogy” which included “New Zealand” “Hello Aotearoa”and “Ukelele Anthem.”

New Zealand has gotten their handle on the Coronavirus which is why Palmer was able to hold a small local show for residents. New Zealand currently has 1,530 confirmed and probably cases, 1,490 recovered cases, 22 deaths, and 18 currently active cases, with one in the hospital.

Back in May Palmer posted on her social media that she would be collaborating with her other half of the Dresden Dolls to record new music and tour next year. Like many artists the plans have since been put on hold due to COVID.

Palmer also joined other artists like Kasey Musgraves and Skrillex in June for blackout Tuesday to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. She announced that she was planning to stay off of her social media and Patreon page for blackout Tuesday for the BLM movement.

There have also been recent reports about a split between Amanda Palmer and her husband Neil Gaiman. The Dresden Dolls singer posted about the split herself on her Patreon page saying that, “Neil has left for the U.K. I’m still in lockdown here in New Zealand with 4-yr-old ash for the foreseeable future. ‬All i can say is that I’m heartbroken, I really am profoundly struggling and I need to call my community to me like never before.‬ I need you.”

Gaiman confirmed later that he had done something to hurt Palmer’s feelings, but neither party wants to share more than the bare minimum of information for the well being of their four year old son Ash. The split was confirmed but Gaiman reassured the public that they are not getting a divorce. They are simply self isolating separately.

SETLIST:

creep

in my mind

the thing about things

behind the wall

black boys on mopeds

runs in the family

coin-operated boy

reading from “the art of asking”

a mother’s confession

vegemite

drowning in the sound

the new zealand trilogy:

new zealand

hello aotearoa

(new untitled song)

ukulele anthem

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat