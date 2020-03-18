The Avalanches Inspire Public Dancing in New Video for “Running Red Lights” Featuring Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu

Home News Aaron Grech March 18th, 2020 - 7:27 PM

The Avalanches have debuted another new single titled “Running Red Lights,” featuring Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo and rapper Pink Siifu. This latest track is accompanied by a music video directed by Greg Brunkalla, and was filmed in Los Angeles.

“Running Red Lights” stars Erik Cavanaugh, who begins in a psychic’s office, who recommends that he “leads with his heart.” The next scenes show him walking and dancing across the streets of Los Angeles, with a bouquet of flowers he purchased from the psychic. After annoying a driver on the street, he reaches a building on the corner, and sees two lovers kissing, breaking his heart in the process. He then jumps into a red car, speeds through a red light, causing the video to end with him getting chased by police.

This track is a tribute to the late David Berman of the group Silverjews, who had previously collaborated with The Avalanches for the song “Saturday Night Inside Out,” featured on their 2016 album Wildflower. The track features The Avalanches unique blend of eclectic psychedlic pop, with smooth bassline, bright synths and a steady beat, complemented by Cuomo’s iconic vocals. Pink Siifu gives a calm vocal delivery, as the songs melancholic lyrics pay tribute to Berman.

“David had agreed to share his words with us for the middle 8 a few years back,” the group’s Robbie Chater stated in a press release. “It’s a strange feeling releasing this now, 6 months after his passing, but we are so glad he got to hear the music, and it means a lot to us that he really liked it.

The band’s previous single “We Will Always Love You” featured experimental R&B performer Blood Orange. The group announced a few months ago that they were mixing their latest record.