Flying Lotus Releases Trippy New Video for “Remind U”

Paige Willis August 1st, 2020

Photo credit: Richard Saethang

Flying Lotus has released a new song and an accompanying video titled “Remind U.” The song is an instrumental that creates a surreal experience that emulates the psychedelic period of music. The song is featured on Flamagra’s Instrumentals which has been released as a limited edition 2LP, per the press release.

In the video the viewer goes through a journey of exploration in this surreal world that moves through a collage. The images included within the collage are a mixture of moving and still images that have been carefully placed. Each image that is moving replicates a sound from the song. At one point in the motion of the little yellow submarine, which is actually a fish and the point of view of the music video, there is a pair of young cheerleaders clapping their hands as the viewer hears clapping in the instrumental as well.

Sonically the song begins with a very calming piano and quickly starts to layer in multiple sounds. There are sounds of engines revving, clapping, an electric drum kit, synths and bells. The aesthetic of the song sounds etherial if sound could be emulated into an existential experience. The song could be interpreted as a trip through space, even if you hadn’t watched the accompanying video yet.

Flying Lotus was recently scheduled to perform a show that would have happened on July 5 given the coronavirus had calmed throughout America and allowing large gatherings. The show would have been held at the Hollywood Bowl with Kamasi Washington.

