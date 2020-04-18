Bishop Nehru Shares New Song “MEATHEAD” Featuring MF DOOM

Home News Kelly Tucker April 18th, 2020 - 12:29 PM

Bishop Nehru has released “Meathead” featuring MF DOOM, a track from upcoming LP Nehruvia, My Disregarded Thoughts. The album, was originally set for release last November 2019, but has been delayed, due to managerial disputes but is now set for release on May 8, 2020. The 23-year old artist, Bishop, aka Markel Scott is eager to release this project to the world finally. “I came up with this project when I was in 8th grade and it’s been finished for almost a year now, so I just can’t wait for everyone to hear this.”

In the animated video, the artists are featured driving in a van, while confronting police and eventually beating down the devil himself. The theme being that a spiritual battle is about to go down, the artist is later shown in the stairway to heaven after vanquishing evil.

The new track,”Meathead” was produced by and features DOOM, who is Bishop’s friend and mentor. According to a statement, the track “sees Bishop’s masterful flows come to life over a trademark soul sample as he shares the mic with the legendary NYC producer/artist. According to Bishop, his new album’s confessional nature was inspired, in part, by the veteran rapper.” Nehru shared that, “DOOM just kept telling me to stop overthinking things and that I needed to use my own intuition more. He taught me how to really embody the music and feel it deep inside my stomach.”

The experience and acclaim he’s gained over the past decade have gifted him with the confidence and capability to fully realize the album that he’s always wanted to record. Bishop Nehru received praise from Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and DOOM as soon as he stepped onto the scene as a teenager. Now, with this career-defining new LP, Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts, he is ready to take a seat next to the luminaries that have been championing him for so long. “I’ve become way more comfortable making music, more confident than ever before in how I present my music,” he says. “Now, nobody is better than me.”

Bishop shared about the new album, “I came up with the title for this record before I’d even started making music. My Disregarded Thoughts was originally planned as the title of my first ever mixtape, but that never happened – the reason was, I wanted the project to be as eccentric as possible, but I needed to be in an artistically comfortable place to create that. Now I’m finally in that place, ten years later.”

According to a statement, “Rather than taking inspiration from other genre contemporaries, Bishop looks back to the music of the past (including Incubus and Black Sabbath’s Planet Caravan) to create a confident, dexterous, and unique sonic landscape.” Bishop will be touring the US and UK with the new album, dates to be announced in the future. He shares in a statement, “I wanna be playing stadiums, but even then, I won’t be content. I don’t think I’ll ever be content.”

My Disregarded Thoughts Tracklist:

1. Colder

2. In My Zone

3. WhyDoesTheNightSkyTalk2Me

4. Little Suzy (Be Okay)

5. Too Lost

6. 3:50 In LA

7. EMPEROR

8. Our Energy is Astral

9. All of My Years

10. meathead feat. DOOM

11. Me and My Thoughts