Rejjie Snow Teams Up with MF DOOM and Cam O’bi for Laid-Back New Song “Cookie Chips”

Adam Benavides July 13th, 2020

Irish rapper and songwriter Rejjie Snow today released his brand new song and corresponding video, “Cookie Chips,” featuring MF DOOM and Cam O’bi. The single sees the singer and MC pull off both a muted and psychedelic performance, backed by standout contributions from his featured guests.

“I love making music and creating moments,” Snow said according to a press release. “It feels good to bring out this song in such an unaccustomed time and begin this new chapter in a solid and happy place.”

Along with release of the song, Snow also released a corresponding video for “Cookie Chips” with today’s release. The video was directed by Machine Operated and matches the very essence of the song as the camera follows Snow as he makes his way through a forest clad in bunny ears, carrying a whole bunch of balloons.

Earlier today, “Cookie Chips” was featured as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1. The recognition represents a strong start for the singer’s follow-up effort to his 2018 album, Dear Annie, which Pitchfork deemed, “a solid introduction to an able singer and MC.” Dear Annie also saw Snow embark on worldwide tour, stacking up sold-out concerts Baby’s All Right in New York City, The Roxy in Los Angeles as well as a performance at Goldenvoice’s inaugural Blurry Vision Festival in Oakland.

The “Cookie Chips” single and video are available to listen and watch now on all streaming services and Snow told fans in today’s announcement to look out for more news coming soon.

Long Island-native MF DOOM has been busy of late, as the famed rapper, songwriter and produced teamed up with Bishop Nehru for the song “MEATHEAD” earlier this year and was featured on the Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse song “Ninjarous” last fall.

For the uninitiated, Cam O’bi is the famed Chicago producer widely known for his work with Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa and J. Cole. Perhaps most notably he was part of the producing team on Chance the Rapper’s debut album Coloring Book, which was the first ever streaming-only album to win a GRAMMY.