The Voidz Share New Song “Alien Crime Lord” from New GTA V Update The Cayo Perico Heist

The Voidz have shared a new single called “Alien Crime Lord,” which will be featured on the new Grand Theft Auto V updated The Cayo Perico Heist. This song will be part of frontman Julian Casablanca’s curated in-game radio station “Low Power Beach Radio,” which will host music from the likes of Joy Division, Danzig and The Velvet Underground alongside special appearances by Mac DeMarco, David Cross and Tony Mac.

“Alien Crime Lord” showcases The Voidz unique take on rock, having screechy garage rock oriented guitars, a dark, bass-infused beat and electronically distorted vocals. This unique blend brings together the worlds of brooding new wave with some modern pop elements through the use of autotune.

“We wanted to make a song that sounded like Jean Claude Van Damme standing up on a speeding motorcycle while firing perfect bullets through the windshield of an oncoming nemesis, then finishing the job with a controlled flip over the top of the vehicle that ends in a maelstrom of denim and flames,” Casablancas stated in a press release.

It’s been a couple of years since Casablancas released music as The Voidz, with their 2018 record Virtue serving as their most recent release. The group made an appearance at Beach Goth that same year, which also featured Bleached and The Growlers.

Casablancas has been busy with The Strokes as of late, who released their latest studio album The New Abnormal back in the spring. This record was accompanied by the singles “The Adults Are Talking,” “Ode To The Mets,” “Bad Decisions,” and “At The Door.” While the record explored the band’s signature garage rock, it also borrowed elements from new wave and synth pop.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister