Netflix’s Song Exploder to Feature Episodes with Trent Reznor, Dua Lipa, The Killers and More

Netflix will be debuting a new series called Song Exploder (Volume 2) on December 15, which is set to feature interviews from notable musicians such as Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Dua Lipa and The Killers. A trailer for the series featuring clips from the program can be seen below.

This Netflix series takes after the podcast of the same name, which is hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway, who explained that the idea of turning Song Exploder into a show came from none other than Reznor himself.

“I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017, and afterwards, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?’ It was just a glimmer of an idea back then. I’m so excited that it’s come to life, and I get to share four more episodes of the series with these beloved artists,” Hirway stated in a press release.

Nine Inch Nails have had a busy year, releasing the official soundtrack for the classic videogame Quake last month, which follows the debut of their latest album Ghosts V & VI. The years has also been massively successful on the soundtrack side, as Reznor and bandmate Atticus Ross scored their first Emmy thanks to their work on the Watchmen soundtrack. Reznor also gave a speech last month upon Nine Inch Nails’ induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Lipa is having quite a big year herself, as her latest studio album Future Nostalgia and its single “Don’t Start Now” received Grammy nominations. The Killers have also been busy at work this year, debuting a new album called Imploding the Mirage, while selling off their pre-2020 song catalog to the Eldridge holding company.

