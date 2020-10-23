Chelsea Wolfe Shares Haunting Cover Of “In Heaven” From David Lynch’s Eraserhead

Home News Maia Anderson October 23rd, 2020 - 8:20 PM

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Chelsea Wolfe has released a cover of “In Heaven” from David Lynch’s classic 1977 film Eraserhead. She also released a video to accompany the song with footage by Kristin Cofer.

The song, also known as “Lady in the Radiator Song,” is a popular cover song, with artists including Pixies, Devo and Zola Jesus among the many artists having released covers of it.

Wolfe’s cover is mostly faithful to the original, but is sung at a slightly faster tempo and features electric guitar and muted, echoed vocals. The song features the lines “In heaven, everything is fine / You got your good things and I’ve got mine.” It was composed by Peter Ivers, with lyrics by David Lynch.

Wolfe has kept busy this year, doing voice acting as Wonder Woman for DC Comics’ animated Dark Nights: Death Metal in september. The short film is a sequel to 2017’s Dark Nights: Metal, which aims to bring together all storylines from every mainline DC comic.

In July, Jesse Drexler released a music video featuring Wolfe and Ben Chisholm for the song “Valerian.”

Wolfe also recently formed the group Mrs. Piss with Jess Gowrie, with the two releasing their debut album Self-Surgery in May. She also joined Two Minutes to Late Night for a quarantine cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” and released a cover of The Cramps’ “Sheena’s in a Goth Gang” for the recent tribute album.

Wolfe also took part in a collaborative album, Reigning Cement, with fellow punk artists Ben Chisholm, Dylan Walker (Full Of Hell), Eric Ghoste (Ghostemane), Exploited Body and others. In March, she released a music video for her song “Highway,” from her 2019 album Birth of Violence.

