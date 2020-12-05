The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Covers Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” On Howard Stern

Home News Ariel King December 5th, 2020 - 6:12 PM

Billy Corgan appeared on The Howard Stern Show to perform Pink Floyd’s classic “Wish You Were Here,” which had first appeared on the band’s 1975 album of the same name. Corgan appeared on the show to help promote The Smashing Pumpkins’ new album, Cyr, which had been released last week.

Prior to beginning the cover, Corgan explains his history with the song, stating “I think this is the first song that ever landed with my personally, if that makes any sense. If I could write a song, this is the song that I wish I would write.” When Corgan had inducted Pink Floyd into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he played the song with the band on stage.

Corgan sticks closely to Pink Floyd’s original, his stand-out vocals making the track his own. Corgan had mentioned to Howard Stern how he felt that the song had been written for him upon first listening to it, his performance of the track allowing that to be seen.

Corgan’s acoustic guitar follows the quiet style found in Pink Floyd’s original, his distinct vocals matching Roger Waters’. Corgan’s version of the track is slightly more stripped back, however it stays true to the original tune. After his performance, Corgan and Stern discuss how the song had helped Corgan deal with the loss of his grandmother.

The Smashing Pumpkins released Cyr last week, the album boasting numerous singles, including “Cyr,” “Colour of Love,” “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict,” “Wrath,” “Anno Satana,” “Birch Grove,” “Witch,” “Ramona,” “Dulcet in E” and “Purple Blood.” Additionally, The Smashing Pumpkins released a several video animated series titled In Ashes to the tune of several of Cyr‘s songs. Charlotte Kemp Muhl directed an American Horror Story-esque music video for the single “Wyttch.”

Earlier this week, The Howard Stern Show featured Miley Cyrus, the singer covering Hole’s “Doll Parts.” Cyrus had also covered “Wish You Were Here” on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried