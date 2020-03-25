Dennis Lyxzén and Brian Baker Form Punk Supergroup Fake Names, Share New Song “Bricks” and Announce Debut Album for May 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech March 25th, 2020 - 5:46 PM

Brian Baker of Minor Threat and Bad Religion has joined forces with Dennis Lyxzén or Refused and IVSN, Michael Hampton of State of Alert and Johnny Temple of Girls Against Boys to form the punk rock supergroup Fake Names. The band will release their self-titled debut album on May 8th via Epitaph Records, and have shared a hard hitting new single titled “Brick.”

Lyxzén appears to be the lead vocalist for the group, while Baker and Hampton handle the guitar work and Temple handles the bass for this latest project. His iconic voice channels in a good amount of the punk energy on “Brick” throughout its brief run time, which fits in well simple straight ahead punk style.

This latest project was conceived by Baker and Hampton in 2016 after a jam session. They eventually contacted Temple a childhood friend of theirs, and came across the idea to recruit Lyxzén at Chicago’s Riot Fest. Hampton and Geoff Sanoff co-produced this project, which was recorded at Renegade Studios in New York City.

Each member has also been busy with their main projects, as Bad Religion released Age of Unreason last May, while Refused released War Music in November.

“It’s admirable that Refused listened to their fans and tried to give them what they want, but, let’s be honest, fans of Refused won’t be happy with the band unless they drop another Shape of Punk to Come,” mxdwn reviewer Ty Ribarchik explained. “That being said, even though War Music feels like a bit of a retread, it’s an undeniably solid slice of post-hardcore that is sure to satisfy casual fans.”

INVSN released Beautiful Stories back in 2017. Check out our interview with Lyxzén describing the album and his time with Refused here.

Fake Names

1. All For Sale

2. Driver

3. Being Them

4. Brick

5. Darkest Days

6. Heavy Feather

7. First Everlasting

8. This Is Nothing

9. Weight

10. Lost Cause