Slaves on Dope Members Team Up With Dennis Lyxzén of Refused, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Richard Patrick of Filter, Walter Schreifels of Quicksand, Daryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. and More for Cover of Faith No More’s “We Care A Lot”

Frontman Jason Rockman and guitarist Kevin Jardine of Slaves on Dope have debuted a new project called Kings of Quarantine, and have released an all-star cover of Faith No More’s “We Care a Lot,” the title track from their debut studio album (which also served as the theme song for the 2005 television program Dirty Jobs). This cover was also released on Bandcamp, where listeners can purchase the song in support of the Roadie Relief fund, which supports concert tour members who have been out of the job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This cover features Frank Bello of Anthrax on bass, Ray Luzier of Korn on drums, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon on guitar, Ivan Doroschuk of Men Without Hats on keyboards, alongside vocals from Dennis Lyxzén of Refused, Walter Schreifels of Quicksand, Kevin Sharp who formerly performed in Brutal Truth, rapper Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., rapper Esoteric of Czarface, Richard Patrick of Filter and Raine Maida of Our Lady Peace.

This cover takes the satire of the original, and turns it up a notch with its charged instrumental, with Lyxzén, handling the first verse, McDaniels the second verse, Rockman handling the first chorus and Patrick closing out the final verse while the other vocalists chant “We Care A Lot” throughout the performance. Faith No More bassist Billy Gould makes a comedic cameo at the end of the video, stating, “I got a call from a friend of mine. He says you got the bass player from fucking Anthrax to do my part.”

“Kevin and I have always been massive fans of Faith No More and having the opportunity to cover one of their songs with such great company has been a dream come true,” Rockman told the PRP regarding the cover. “We are so grateful to all the musicians involved that accepted our invitation.”