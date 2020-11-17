The Flaming Lips Announces Second Bubble Concert After First Sells Out in Minutes

Home News Tristan Kinnett November 17th, 2020 - 7:52 PM

The Flaming Lips recently announced the world’s first space bubble concert for December 11 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, which sold out in a few minutes once tickets went on sale. They have now added a second space bubble concert for December 10 at the same venue and rebranded the shows as the world’s first space bubble concerts.

Tickets went on sale at criterionokc.com this morning, November 17 and likewise sold out very quickly. Each ticket admits entrance to one inflatable plastic “space bubble,” with parties of up to three people allowed in on the ticket.

Wayne Coyne, the band’s frontman, answered some common questions they’ve heard asked about the space bubble concerts. At the start of the video, it’s announced that The Flaming Lips are considering adding two more space bubble dates for January 15 & 16, 2021, with the potential for more to be added after those too. Some of the questions addressed in the video include concerns about how much oxygen the bubbles can hold, when and how attendees can get in and out of the bubbles, COVID-19 protocols and more.

The Flaming Lips previously recorded two live music videos for their songs “Assassins of Youth” and “Brother Eye,” showcasing what space bubble concerts will look like at The Criterion. The rock band had first demonstrated a bubble concert when they played “Race for the Prize” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for a small audience.

Both of the live music videos are for songs that were released on their latest LP, American Head, in September. The Flaming Lips had already released quarantine-friendly music videos for most of the other songs on the album, “Mother Please Don’t Be Sad,” “Will You Return / When You Come Down,” “You n Me Sellin’ Weed,” “Dinosaurs on the Mountain,” “My Religion Is You” and “Flowers of Neptune 6” featuring Kacey Musgraves.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado