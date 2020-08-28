The Flaming Lips Releases New Socially-Distanced Video for the Dark New Song “Mother Please Don’t Be Sad”

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 28th, 2020 - 6:00 AM

The Flaming Lips just released a new song called “Mother Please Don’t Be Sad” with an accompanying video. Like their last single, “Will You Return / When You Come Down,” the video shows the band performing together, separated by plastic sheets.

Vocalist Wayne Coyne’s lyrics are a reflection on what could’ve happened one time when he was held up at gunpoint while at work. The subject matter is dark, yet Coyne puts a hopeful spin on it, pointing out how many people are still alive and what’s still out there to look forward to. Coyne’s words float out on a platform of reverb, backing vocals and synthetic strings. The ballad also features piano, trumpet, guitar, bass and drums taking the track in a symphonic direction on a small scale.

“Mother Please Don’t Be Sad” is the sixth single released from The Flaming Lips upcoming album American Head. The others include “Will You Return / When You Come Down,” “You n Me Sellin’ Weed,” “Dinosaurs on the Mountain,” “My Religion Is You,” and lead single “Flowers of Neptune 6,” featuring Kacey Musgraves on backing vocals. All the singles show the band taking a dreamier approach on their new record. They’re mostly slower tracks awash with reverb.

American Head is due to be released digitally, on CD and as a double-black vinyl on September 11 via Warner Records. On October 2, a double-colored alternate limited-edition vinyl version will be released, one LP blue, one LP pink. The Flaming Lips also released another album early in the year, a collaboration with Los Angeles-based rock band Deap Vally called Deap Lips. On it, Deap Vally brought a garage rock edge to The Flaming Lips’ psychedelic pop.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister