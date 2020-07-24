The Flaming Lips Share New Video for Trippy Ballad “You n Me Sellin’ Weed”

Home News Paige Willis July 24th, 2020 - 12:55 PM

The Flaming Lips have released another song while fans await their next album release due out September 11. Their new song is titled “You n Me Sellin’ Weed” and has been accompanied with a new music video.

“You n Me Sellin’ Weed,” alludes to the dynamics of a relationship. A listener could interpret that the meaning behind the song can be along the lines that, even if two people were selling drugs, they would still be happy together.

The lyrics in the new single say,”You and me/Sellin’ weed/Think I got/All I need/With you as my girl.” Fans could possibly assume that from this love song, the love between the characters of the song can carry them through anything.

In the video, that is just one of the few that the band has filmed while social distancing during the pandemic, the visuals are kept simple. Visuals include the bands front man sitting in a car in motion while his hair flows in his face as he sings. The camera goes in and out of focus and occasionally gets a shot of the landscape outside of the car window.



Earlier this month, the band released another single from their upcoming album along with a music video. The release was for their song “Dinosaurs On The Mountain,” where they practiced social distancing in the music video for the single. In the music video each of the band members are separated by an approximate six feet and also are in their own personal bubble.

The announcement of their new album American Head was dropped back in June, and as stated above the album is expected on September 11. Their new album will include the song “God And The Policeman,” which will feature Kasey Musgraves.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister