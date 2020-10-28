The Flaming Lips Return to the Stage in Bubbles for Live Video for “Assassins of Youth”

Indie rock outfit The Flaming Lips handled social-distancing in an out-of-the-box way only the band could pull off, by placing their audience in bubbles, while they themselves were in bubbles. The band have now released a new live video for “Assassins of Youth,” from the band’s latest studio album American Head.
“Assassins of Youth” shows frontman Wayne Coyne riding above his audience in his own bubble, giving the song an an added layer of ethereal feeling. The song itself is a dreamy ballad, bringing in the band’s unique blend of psych rock, electronica and indie, with its soothing acoustic guitars and cosmic melodies.
Bubbles aren’t something that’s new for the band, Coyne has been performing with a bubbles during the band’s live shows for years, and he recently brought them to his appearance The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this year.
“Of course, our MAIN priority (when doing the performance for the music video) was making sure everyone was safe and all the health cautions were being enforced,” Coyne stated in a press release. “I forgot about how exciting and fun and ridiculous it is to do a Flaming Lips show!!! I think the video shows it!”
The Flaming Lips released several singles from American Head, including “My Religion is You,” “Dinosaurs on the Mountain,” “You n’ Me Sellin’ Weed,” “Will You Return / When You Come Down” and “Mother Please Don’t Be Sad.” This record was reportedly inspired by the passing of Tom Petty, who died in late 2017.
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado