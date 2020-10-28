The Flaming Lips Return to the Stage in Bubbles for Live Video for “Assassins of Youth”

Home News Aaron Grech October 28th, 2020 - 9:03 PM

Indie rock outfit The Flaming Lips handled social-distancing in an out-of-the-box way only the band could pull off, by placing their audience in bubbles, while they themselves were in bubbles. The band have now released a new live video for “Assassins of Youth,” from the band’s latest studio album American Head.

“Assassins of Youth” shows frontman Wayne Coyne riding above his audience in his own bubble, giving the song an an added layer of ethereal feeling. The song itself is a dreamy ballad, bringing in the band’s unique blend of psych rock, electronica and indie, with its soothing acoustic guitars and cosmic melodies.

Bubbles aren’t something that’s new for the band, Coyne has been performing with a bubbles during the band’s live shows for years, and he recently brought them to his appearance The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this year.