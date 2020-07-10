The Flaming Lips Practice Social Distancing in New Video for “Dinosaurs on the Mountain”

Home News Paige Willis July 10th, 2020 - 2:51 PM

The Flaming Lips have released a new video for their single “Dinosaurs on the Mountain.” In this time of social distancing and all of the personal protection practices that have to be taken to fight off the coronavirus, the band practiced orders by the CDC and then some.

This new song comes from their 21st full length studio album that will be released on September 11 of this year. On October 2 there will also be a limited addition signed vinyl available for purchase.

In the video the band is seen playing their instruments and singing from their own personal bubbles. These large personal bubbles have been used for comedically in the past for obstacle courses and what not, but now they have been used for a different purpose.

In the video the band has kept their six feet of social distancing, while standing in bubbles. The only case of there being two people to a bubble were the drummers, most likely to keep in sync with one another. However, the drummers both wore masks with in their bubbles and kept as much distance as possible, but it’s impossible to tell just from watching if it is exactly six feet.

The song alludes to wanting things to be different from the way that they are now. “Dinosaurs On The Mountain,” is about wanting the dinosaurs to still be around, and wondering what would have been if the dinosaurs hadn’t become extinct.

Even though the band members were each in their own bubble, they still performed as if the bubbles were not there and helped the watcher to forget about the social distancing aspects of the video.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado