Buzz Osborne of Melvins Cancels Spring 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

Buzz Osborne, American singer/songwriter, guitarist, and founder of the Melvins, has officially cancelled his spring 2020 tour dates a result from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This is just the latest tour to get cancelled because of the virus, joining a long list of cancellations and postponements that have ground the live music scene to a halt.

the Melvins made the announcement on the band’s Facebook page, stating that all of the May shows have officially been cancelled. They also announced that as of now, the shows scheduled for June and July are still on as announced.

the Melvins have been active since the mid 1980’s releasing a number of albums that cover litany of sub-genres through the scope of rock. The band’s latest work, Pinkus Abortion Technician, was made as a tribute album to Pink Floyd, which includes songs from several Pink Floyd albums.

Osborne has worked with the Melvins, as well as other bands, for the majority of his career, but released his debut solo album, This Machine Kills Artists under the name King Buzzo. He has worked with a number of different artists and bands since, including Low Flying Hawks, Peter Frampton, Soundgarden, Redd Kross, and many more.

the Melvins official Facebook announcing the cancellation of the tour can be found below:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat