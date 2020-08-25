Napalm Death Showcase Our Powerlessness in the Pecking Order in New Video for Surprisingly-Accessible New Song “Amoral”

Home News Adam Benavides August 25th, 2020 - 7:04 PM

Grindcore British rockers Napalm Death have a released a more-than-typically straightforward rock song and video called, “Amoral.” The new song will appear on the band’s upcoming full-length album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism, which will release September 18 via Century Media Records.

The new song proves more accessible than the band’s typical sound with more traditional rock melodies and progressions backed by post-punk power chords. The video was directed by Michael Panduro who maintains the song’s theme of uneasiness. Discussing the song and video, vocalist Mark Greenway says, “We delight in a generous helping of the absurd, so for one thing, the footage of children seemingly at play but displaying signs of systemic obedience really propels Shane’s lyrical thrust of our default powerlessness within the pecking order.” “Amoral” is the second single released from the band’s new 12-track studio album after “Backlash Just Because” was released last month.

According to a press release, the record will be available as a standard CD and digital release as well as a limited Mediabook CD with three bonus tracks: “Feral Carve-up,” “White Kross” (a Sonic Youth cover) and “Blissful Myth” (a Rudimentary Peni cover). Additionally, the vinyl version will feature a double-sided A2 poster and another bonus track called “Air’s Turned Foul in Here.” The vinyl will also arrive in an array of colors including yellow, corpulent pink, envy, steel and black and “sanguine blood smear.”

Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism was recorded with the band’s longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe. The album will mark the band’s 16th full-length studio LP and first since 2015’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat. The band was originally formed in 1981 in England and currently consists of Shane Embury (bass, backing vocals), Greenway (lead vocals) and Danny Herrara (drums).