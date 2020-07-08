Napalm Death Announces New Album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism for September 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech July 8th, 2020 - 11:19 PM

Napalm Death are going to be releasing a new album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism, which is set to be released on September 18 via Century Media. The first single from this upcoming project and pre-orders will be accepted on July 24.

This will be the band’s first album since the release of Apex Predator – Easy Meat back in 2015. The album was noted for its straightforward grindcore style, with ideas that have built upon the group’s legacy.

Two of the songs on the album, “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force” and a cover of Sonic Youth’s 1987 single “White Kross,” are both going to be featured on the upcoming album. According to frontman Mark Greenway, the album was recorded during a time of “rapidly growing fear and paranoia being generated about everybody, from migrating people to people with fluid sexuality,” who were being treated with “very antagonistic reactions that you felt were almost verging on violence.”

“Not everybody resorts to such reactions of course, but even the basic lack of understanding can become toxic over time,” Greenway explained. “I’m not saying that this is an entirely new phenomenon, but it has been stoked in recent history by some particularly attack-minded people in more political circles and, as ever, I felt that it would be the natural antidote to endorse basic humanity and solidarity with all.”

The band’s Shane Embury is released an ambient project earlier this year Dark Sky Burial. Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon has also stated that he is working on a new project with Embury.