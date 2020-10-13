Napalm Death’s Shane Embury Announces New Blood From The Soul Album DSM-5 Featuring Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth, Jacob Bannon of Converge for November 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech October 13th, 2020 - 3:27 PM

Napalm Death’s Shane Embury is back with a new Blood From The Soul album called DSM-5, which is set for release on November 13 via Deathwish Inc. The band also has a new lineup which includes Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth, Jacob Bannon of Converge and Jesper Liveröd of Nasum.

The group’s first single “Debris of Dreams” has also been released, which shows the band’s unique blend of industrial, metal, hardcore, and punk on full display. Bannon’s harsh vocals cut through the aggressive guitar chords and drumming, while the chorus hosts elements of hardcore punk with its more melodic riffs, that contrast heavily with the song’s more aggressive breakdowns.

Blood From The Soul was originally formed by Embury and Lou Koller of Sick of It All, who contributed to the group’s first release, 1993’s To Spite the Gland That Bleeds. Bannon’s vocals are noticeably distinct from Koller’s, as he replaces the old spoken/traditional hardcore shouting vocals with his signature throat shredding screams and unique thematic lyricism.

“Similarly to how I perceive science fiction operating within peoples lives in terms of books, comics, and movies, like Prometheus of the Alien franchise isn’t just about aliens, Dawn of the Dead and Day Of The Dead are not just about Zombies,” Bannon told Forbes.” There’s a lot of social fabric that’s sort of interwoven into what I’ve worked on in my contributions to this record. I’m just really excited about that, it’s a unique way of doing things that I’ve never done.”

Bannon likely teased this project earlier this year, when he announced that he worked on a 12-track project alongside Embury, Verbeuren and Liveröd. Embury has been hard at work with his Dark Sky Burial project as well, which sees him go into dark ambient territory. His group Venomous Concept also released an album called Politics Versus the Erection this year. Meanwhile Verbeuren teamed up with Napalm Death’s Mitch Harris for a new project called Brave The Cold.

DSM-5 track list

1. Fang Tooth Claw

2. Ascend the Spine

3. Calcified Youth

4. Debris of Dreams

5. Dismantle the Titan

6. Encephalon Escape

7. Subtle Fragment

8. Terminal Truth

9. Sharpened Heart

10. Self Deletion

11. Lurch of Loss

12. DSM-5