Napalm Death Explore a Haunting Shipwreck in Video for New Track “A Bellyful of Salt And Spleen”

English grind-core band, Napalm Death, recently released their latest single “A Bellyful of Salt And Spleen” off their highly anticipated forthcoming sixteenth full-length studio album, Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, slated for release on September 18, via Century Media. The long-awaited latest musical offering from one of the pioneers of the grind-core genre, Napalm Death, is their follow-up project to 2015’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat.

Napalm Death’s latest single”A Bellyful of Salt And Spleen” along with its accompanying music video is an unrelenting, bombastic piece of grind-core music. The video opens up with viscerally compelling animated visuals in gloomy shades of grey. Napalm Death frontman Mark Greenway is featured in the video expressively displaying his guttural vocal delivery. The track itself, from the outset, features blisteringly booming drums. The lush sounding production is heavily industrial music based with its roaring guitars, thickly layered bass and percussive drums. To listen to Napalm Death’s “A Bellyful of Salt And Spleen” stream below, via YouTube.

As extensive as their recording career has been, ever since the collective’s inception in the early 1980s, none of the original founding members of Napalm Death are a part of the current touring roster. Ever since the collective’s fourth full-length studio album 1992’s Utopia Banished, the consistent lineup, thus far, is comprised of: Mark Greenway (lead vocalist), Mitch Harris (guitar), Danny Herrera (drums) and Shane Embry (bass). As previously reported on Theprp, Napalm Death’s frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway spoke in-depth behind the recording process and the genesis behind their latest single, saying:

‘A Bellyful of Salt and Spleen’, you could say, is about building and breaking down in the same discordant breath. The building came in the sense of many layers of coruscating industrial ambience, all marching to the beat of a home-made drum kit consisting of rubbish bins, oil drums and industrial screw parts and other bits that Shane could find littered around the studio grounds. The scope and gravity and density just demanded a vocal that was as baritone and anguished as I could push out of myself. The breaking down side of it was the intention to just focus minds to understand that people who traverse continents, suffocate in confined spaces or drown grasping for assistance are as keen to live in dignity and peace – and without violence and hunger – as the rest of us. As ever, quite simply, we are all human beings and if that means anything anymore, a helping hand is the least we can offer. Sam Edwards & Khaled Lowe, directing the video, really focused our minds in the way they wanted to drill down into the indifference generated around these things – via some incredible animation and suchlike married to the stuttering engines of unseaworthy vessels and the precision shunt of our industrial pounding. The whole visual concept of beach life going on around bodies washed up on the shore is a grotesque scenario that illustrates how meaningless those we can’t connect to our own small universe can become.

Napalm Death previously released two singles from the forthcoming Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, including “Backlash Just Because” and “Amoral.”