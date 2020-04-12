Shane Embury of Napalm Death Announces New Ambient Project Dark Sky Burial

Home News Roy Lott April 12th, 2020 - 11:42 PM

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury has announced a new ambient project called Dark Sky Burial, along with its debut LP called De Omnibus Dubitandum Est, which was released on April 7th. The album features 13 tracks and can be streamed via Bandcamp. According to the PRP, Embury had been working on the project while on and off tour with Napalm Death. He spoke with Decibel magazine about the new project and its origin.

“I have been forming the ideas for DSB for a few years now and being a lover of all music that’s ‘out there. As a huge retro horror/sci-fi movie fan, I envisioned DSB as an inevitable and natural progression for me as a composer.” He continues “It’s my first step on a different path but with the help of my longtime music partner Russ Russell, who mastered the album and added some amazing ambience. I hope some people will find a connection to it and follow me as I embark on this new sonic expedition.”

Napalm Death is slated to release their new album “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism” later this year.