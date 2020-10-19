Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 Album Rumours Re-Enters Billboard Top 10

Home News Aaron Grech October 19th, 2020 - 10:24 PM

A viral TikTok from Nathan Apodaca helped Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” re-enter the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in over four decades, and now the album it’s featured on, Rumors, has re-entered Billboard’s Top 10. According to the outlet, Rumors earned 33,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending October 15, granting it a spot at number 7.

Rumors was wildly successful upon its release in 1977, marking a record-setting 31 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. While the album has spent 394 weeks since its release on the Billboard 200, this is the first time it has appeared in the top 10 since February 1978. The closes the album came to re-entering the top 10 was in 2011, where it landed at number 11 following the inclusion of several songs from the project during an episode of the Fox television program Glee titled “Rumors.”

Apodaca, who is known as 420doggface208 on TikTok, went viral after he uploaded a video of himself riding a skateboard and drinking an Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry jug while lip-syncing to the song. According to Consequence of Sound, this virality has also benefitted Apodaca, who received a brand new truck and a lifetime supply of Ocean Spray following the clip’s virality.

“Dreams” chart success is also notable due to its appeal from younger listeners, primarily in the 18-27 year old demographics appealing to generation Z and younger millennials. Warner Music Group’s Global Catalog Division noted that “Dreams” held a 314 percent increase in average daily Spotify streams from 23-27-year-olds, and a 245 percent increase from 18-22-year-olds.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado