TikTok has helped bring attention to Ambjaay, Y2K, bbno$, Lizzo and Lil Nas X, who now has the longest-running number one single of all time, and is now helping a classic go viral. Their 1977 hit song “Dream” from their breakout studio album Rumors, has now reentered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in over four decades.

The last time the album was on the charts was when it topped them, all the way back in June 18, 1977, where it spent a week on the charts. Internet virality has been shown to give older tracks a resurgence in popularity, Phil Collins’ 1981 hit “In The Air” entered top 3 on the iTunes chart, following a viral video from TwinsthenewTrend.

The Tik Tok that went viral was from 420doggface208,hose real name Nathan Apodaca. This clip shows the user on on a skateboard, drinking from a jug of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry, while lip-syncing to the Fleetwood Mac classic.

The clips virality also helped bump Rumors back into the Billboard 200, jumping up from its spot at number 27, all the way up to number 13. Rumors was a massive commercial success upon release, spending 31 weeks at No. 1 between 1977 and 1978 and getting heavy radio play since its release.

TikTok was recently purchased by Oracle, after passing up an offer made by Microsoft for its sale. This sale was made following U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order banning the app unless it was purchased by an American company. This order followed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s intense criticism of the platform, and other Chinese-owned social media apps.

