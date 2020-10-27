Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Ferrell and More to Join Alumni of David Bowie’s Band for Live Stream Tribute Celebrating Late Musical Icon’s 74th Birthday

An all-star roster of musicians will be celebrating the life and achievements of rock icon David Bowie during a live stream tribute called A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day. This event will take place on January 8, in honor of his would-be 74th birthday. Tickets for the event will be available here, with the event kicking off at 6 p.m. PST.
This event is set to include Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Bernard Fowler of The Rolling Stones, Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale, Lena Hall from Hedwig and the Angry Inch and many others. The event is also set to host many Bowie collaborators, including his final touring band and long-time producer Tony Visconti.
A Bowie Celebration: Just for one day! brings together dozens of Bowie alumni band members spanning Bowie's career from his 1969 self-titled album to his final album, Blackstar , along with many of the world's most famous voices for a very special experience with performances from Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), William Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, Ian Astbury (The Cult), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Corey Glover (Living Color), Tony-winning rocker Lena Hall, vocal phenom Judith Hill (Grammy winner for 20 Feet From Stardom ), and many more to be announced. Alumni members of Bowie's bands from throughout his career will join the event including David's final touring band of Mike Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell Gerry Leonard and Catherine Russell along with Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, Bowie's long-time record producer and musician Tony Visconti, and many more coming soon will collaborate with Garson's special guest vocalists for a setlist of some of Bowie's most memorable hit songs along with a collection of deep cut Bowie gems. Tickets are on sale NOW at RollingLiveStudios.com/bowie with early-bird pricing offered through Sunday, November 1st! A variety of VIP ticket bundles are available offering fans exclusive opportunities and merchandise including everything from access to private rehearsals to access to pre-show soundcheck and an after-show Q&A with members of the band!
Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016, two days following the release of his last studio album Blackstar. His passing was mourned from across the music world, with many others also celebrating his contributions to film, gaming, and television as well.
“Overall the album, while surprising in direction, is an extremely compelling listen and in its unique way provides a fitting closure to Bowie’s career, mirroring the many artistic changes he made over the years, such as his decision to abandon the Ziggy Stardust character and move in a new direction as The Thin White Duke,” mxdwn reviewer Emmet Palaima explained. “The album seems to say ‘this is my last shot, might as well try something new’ and in doing so triumphs, instead of competing for space with the rest of Bowie’s music, Blackstar breaks new ground, and in doing so feels like a fitting final chapter.”