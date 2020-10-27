Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Ferrell and More to Join Alumni of David Bowie’s Band for Live Stream Tribute Celebrating Late Musical Icon’s 74th Birthday

Home News Aaron Grech October 27th, 2020 - 2:33 PM

An all-star roster of musicians will be celebrating the life and achievements of rock icon David Bowie during a live stream tribute called A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day. This event will take place on January 8, in honor of his would-be 74th birthday. Tickets for the event will be available here, with the event kicking off at 6 p.m. PST.

This event is set to include Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Bernard Fowler of The Rolling Stones, Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale, Lena Hall from Hedwig and the Angry Inch and many others. The event is also set to host many Bowie collaborators, including his final touring band and long-time producer Tony Visconti.

Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016, two days following the release of his last studio album Blackstar. His passing was mourned from across the music world, with many others also celebrating his contributions to film, gaming, and television as well.

“Overall the album, while surprising in direction, is an extremely compelling listen and in its unique way provides a fitting closure to Bowie’s career, mirroring the many artistic changes he made over the years, such as his decision to abandon the Ziggy Stardust character and move in a new direction as The Thin White Duke,” mxdwn reviewer Emmet Palaima explained. “The album seems to say ‘this is my last shot, might as well try something new’ and in doing so triumphs, instead of competing for space with the rest of Bowie’s music, Blackstar breaks new ground, and in doing so feels like a fitting final chapter.”