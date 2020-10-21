Watch the First Trailer for David Fincher’s Movie Mank Scored By Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails

Home News Krista Marple October 21st, 2020 - 6:58 PM

The trailer for David Fincher’s new film, Mank, has already officially been released and it features music arranged by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, members of the Cleveland-based band Nine Inch Nails. According to The PRP, the film, that is based off of Orson Welles’ 1941 film Citizen Kane, is set to release in theaters in November with a Netflix release to follow it on December 4.

Reznor and Ross have worked with Fincher in the past on creating a score for The Social Network and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl, all directed by Fincher. Fincher’s upcoming Netflix movie was announced in July of 2019.

Citizen Kane was originally co-written by Herman Mankiewicz. The upcoming film, Mank, is reportedly based off of the 1941 classic and named after Mankiewicz. Gary Oldman is set to play the prolific screenwriter in the motion picture. The release date for the film wasn’t announced until June of this year, almost a year since the film was publicized. At that time, it was reported that Mank would be released in October of this year.

To no surprise, the trailer for the upcoming picture is shown in black and white and is placed in Hollywood during the 1940s Golden Age era. The suspenseful music scored by Reznor and Ross contributes to the aura the film is set to achieve. Jack Fincher, Fincher’s father, wrote the script for Mank before passing away in 2003. He was also the chief editor of Life Magazine.

Other big name actors such as Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Charles Dance and Amanda Seyfried are casted in the film. While there is still no exact theater release date for November, the film can be watched comfortably from home on Netflix in early December.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat