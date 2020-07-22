The Rolling Stones Release 45 Year Old Unreleased Track “Scarlet” Featuring Jimmy Page and Rick Grech

Home News Aaron Grech July 22nd, 2020 - 3:37 PM

Rock legends The Rolling Stones have unearthed a 45-year old previously unreleased song “Scarlet” featuring legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist Rick Grech, best known for his role in Blind Faith. This song will be featured on the band’s upcoming rarities compilation Goats Head Soup 2020, out on September 4.

“Scarlet” begins with some catchy electric guitars and a steady blues beat, with classic rockabilly influences and the signature 1970s The Rolling Stones sound that makes it instantly identifiable. Mick Jagger’s vocal delivery stays true to his early energetic style, while the guitar work turns into a battle of legends, as Keith Richards and Page bring their best to the track.

The jam session-like feel of the song captures its laid back origins, as Richards states that it was recorded as a demo after The Rolling Stones encountered Led Zeppelin during the end of a recording session.

“My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session,” Richards explained. “They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it”

The upcoming song will be featured on the box set and deluxe edition vinyl and CD re-release of their 1973 classic Goats Head Soup. Bernard MacMahon will be directing an upcoming documentary on Led Zeppelin.