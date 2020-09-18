The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album Cyr for November 2020 Release

Home News Maia Anderson September 18th, 2020 - 10:04 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins will release a double album titled Cyr on Nov. 27 via Sumerian Records. The 20-track album features the band’s founding members Billy Corgas, James Iha, Jimmy Chamblerlin and guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

The album was produced by frontman Corgan and recorded in Chicago. In August, Smashing Pumpkins released the title track, “Cyr” as well as “The Colour of Love.” “Cyr” is a rock song with elements of pop rock. “The Colour of Love” contains elements of new wave in an alt-rock song.

Corgan revealed in January that he was working on new material for the album. In a press release, he said the song “Cyr” is “dystopic folly, one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn’t possible with faith.“

The band also released a trailer and details for its upcoming five-part animated series called “In Ashes,” which was created by Corgan and features animation by Deep Sky. The first two episodes, “As The Crow Flies,” and “Inspirations, Aspirations,” will be released Sept. 25, along with new music from the album. Songs from the album will be featured throughout the series, according to Theprp.

The Smashing Pumpkins also announced they will be headlining Riot Fest in Chicago from Sept. 17-19, 2021. The group had to cancel their Rock Invasion Tour 2, which was to take place this Spring through Fall, because of COVID-19.





1. The Colour Of Love

2. Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict

3. Cyr

4. Dulcet In E

5. Wrath

6. Ramona

7. Anno Satana

8. Birch Grove

9. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13. Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva

Featured image: Raymond Flotat