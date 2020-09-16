Nine Inch Nails Announces First Ever Independent Release of the Quake Soundtrack

Home News Aaron Grech September 16th, 2020 - 10:11 PM

Nine Inch Nails have have announced the first ever independent release of their 1996 Quake video game soundtrack, which will also serve as its initial vinyl release. This soundtrack was originally pressed onto the game and contained music that saw Reznor step further into dark ambient territory, alongside his trademark industrial sound. The vinyl will be out on September 16 and is available for purchase here.

This remastered edition will be pressed on two 180 gram vinyl disks. This soundtrack is one of the most acclaimed soundtracks in video game history, with Gamespot critic Trent Ward remarking that it was “Simply put, this is the best soundtrack ever created for a computer game.”

Each of these tracks have additionally been given titles, as the original release had them simply untitled. Reznor reportedly took part in the recording of this soundtrack free of charge.

Reznor has been hard at work with several prominent soundtracks throughout his career, and recently scored the hit HBO program Watchmen. His Oscar-winning soundtrack for the 2009 David Fincher film The Social Network alongside fellow Nine Inch Nails member Atticus Ross will also host a double vinyl LP release on September 16.

Several members of the group’s live lineup such as guitarist Robin Finck, keyboardist, Alessandro Cortini and drummer and Ilan Rubin have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Reznor and Ross. The duo is still hard at work, with Reznor announcing that he is working on new Nine Inch Nails music during the quarantine and releasing Ghosts V & VI in April.

Quake soundtrack track list

Side A

1. Quake Theme

2. Aftermath

3. The Hall of Souls

Side B

1. It Is Raped

2. Parallel Dimensions

3. Life

Side C

1. Damnation

2. Focus

3. Falling

4. The Reaction

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat