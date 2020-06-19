Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Paige Willis June 19th, 2020 - 7:51 PM

The newly reunited Motley Crue recently announced they would be postponing their summer 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were going to have guests such as Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett join them on their North American tour this summer and now they’ve announced rescheduled tour dates that will take place in the summer of 2021.

Motley Crue released an official statement around the time of the postponement that urged their fans to stay safe and promised them that their tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which will run from June to September 2021.

Different bands such as Russian Circles, Fleshgod Apocalypse, KISS, and Green Day have all cancelled their tours altogether. Some bands have just postponed, some are only cancelling part of their tour, and others are waiting to announce new dates for their shows or meet and greets. mxdwn has provided a list of festivals, bands, and artists that have postponed their tours due to COVID-19, click on the link provided to access this article. The dates that have been postponed from this summer to the next are as listed below.

We are excited to share the new dates for the Stadium Tour.

All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit https://t.co/Wf8bbF5DL2

We look forward to seeing you in 2021! pic.twitter.com/sKAP88ZIyk — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) June 18, 2020

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett 2021 Tour Dates

06/19 – Nashville, TN.

06/21 – Cincinnati, OH

06/24 – Charlotte, N.C.

06/26 – Miami, Fla.

06/27 – Orlando, Fla.

07/03 – Cleveland, Ohio

07/06 – St. Louis, Mo.

07/08 – Minneapolis, Minn.

07/10 – Detroit, Mich.

07/13 – Philadelphia, Pa.

07/15 – Flushing, N.Y.

07/17 – Boston, Mass.

07/18 – Boston, Mass.

07/20 – Hershey, Pa.

07/22 – Pittsburgh, Pa.

08/07 – Jacksonville, Fla.

08/09 – Washington, D.C.

08/12 – Buffalo, N.Y.

08/15 – Atlanta, Ga.

08/17 – Houston, Texas

08/20 – San Antonio, Texas

08/22 – Arlington, Texas

08/24 – Kansas City, Mo.

08/26 – Denver, Colo.

08/28 – Milwaukee, Wisc.

08/29 – Chicago, Ill.

09/03 – Phoenix, Arix.

09/04 – Los Angeles, Calif.

09/07 – Seattle, Wash.

09/10 – San Francisco, Calif.

09/12 – San Diego, Calif.

Postponed 2020 Dates: