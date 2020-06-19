Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour 2021 Tour Dates

The newly reunited Motley Crue recently announced they would be postponing their summer 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were going to have guests such as Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett join them on their North American tour this summer and now they’ve announced rescheduled tour dates that will take place in the summer of 2021.
Motley Crue released an official statement around the time of the postponement that urged their fans to stay safe and promised them that their tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which will run from June to September 2021.
Different bands such as Russian Circles, Fleshgod Apocalypse, KISS, and Green Day have all cancelled their tours altogether. Some bands have just postponed, some are only cancelling part of their tour, and others are waiting to announce new dates for their shows or meet and greets. mxdwn has provided a list of festivals, bands, and artists that have postponed their tours due to COVID-19, click on the link provided to access this article. The dates that have been postponed from this summer to the next are as listed below.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett 2021 Tour Dates
06/19 – Nashville, TN.
06/21 – Cincinnati, OH
06/24 – Charlotte, N.C.
06/26 – Miami, Fla.
06/27 – Orlando, Fla.
07/03 – Cleveland, Ohio
07/06 – St. Louis, Mo.
07/08 – Minneapolis, Minn.
07/10 – Detroit, Mich.
07/13 – Philadelphia, Pa.
07/15 – Flushing, N.Y.
07/17 – Boston, Mass.
07/18 – Boston, Mass.
07/20 – Hershey, Pa.
07/22 – Pittsburgh, Pa.
08/07 – Jacksonville, Fla.
08/09 – Washington, D.C.
08/12 – Buffalo, N.Y.
08/15 – Atlanta, Ga.
08/17 – Houston, Texas
08/20 – San Antonio, Texas
08/22 – Arlington, Texas
08/24 – Kansas City, Mo.
08/26 – Denver, Colo.
08/28 – Milwaukee, Wisc.
08/29 – Chicago, Ill.
09/03 – Phoenix, Arix.
09/04 – Los Angeles, Calif.
09/07 – Seattle, Wash.
09/10 – San Francisco, Calif.
09/12 – San Diego, Calif.
Postponed 2020 Dates:
06/18 – Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field
06/21 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
06/27 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
06/29 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
07/02 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park
07/03 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium, Home of the Cleveland Browns
07/07 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
07/09 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
07/11 – Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium
07/14 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
07/15 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
07/19 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
07/23 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
07/25 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
08/09 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
08/11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
08/13 – Orchard Park, NY – New Era Field
08/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
08/23 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field
08/30 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
09/02 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
09/05 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium