Chelsea Wolfe and Jess Gowrie Form Mrs. Piss, Announce Debut Album Self-Surgery for May 2020 Release and Share Two New Songs

May 14th, 2020

Singer/songwriter and guitarist Chelsea Wolfe and multi-instrumentalist Jess Gowrie are joining forces under the name Mrs. Piss, and have announced their debut album, Self-Surgery, set to be released May 29th. Additionally, the duo has released the album’s first two singles, “Downer Surrounded by Uppers” and “Knelt”.

While “Downer Surrounded by Uppers” is a high paced and intense fireball of a song, “Knelt” is a much slower and more reserved tune, but both songs show the heavy punk and industrial rock influences present in Mrs. Piss. Both songs are dark and heavy, and use heavy distortion in the guitar and bass to drive the force of the songs. Wolfe and Gowrie are displaying their style and sound up front with these two singles, and appear to be setting the tone early for their debut album.

“To me, Mrs. Piss represents a musical chemistry cut short long ago that now gets a second chance,” stated Gowrie about the project. “Creating with Chelsea has always been very liberating for me, and we both push each other to try new things: anything and everything. Both of us have grown so much as writers and musicians since our first band together (Red Host), and with the journeys we had to take separately to get there, we both have so much more to say; so much more pain and anger to express. That said, we also had a lot of fun doing it, not to mention how freeing it is to not give a f-k and to just create.”

Wolfe has kept busy throughout the quarantine to keep her fans entertained, participating in collaborative covers of The Cramps and Ozzy Osborne. She also will take part in a collaborative album, Reigning Cement, with fellow punk artists Ben Chisholm, Dylan Walker (Full Of Hell), Eric Ghoste (Ghostemane), Exploited Body among others, and has released a new video for her song “Highway” from her 2019 album Birth of Violence.

Check out the cover art and track list for Self-Surgery below:

Self-Surgery Track List:

1. “To Crawl Inside”

2. “Downer Surrounded by Uppers”

3. “Knelt”

4. “Nobody Wants to Party With Us”

5. “M.B.O.T.W.O.”

6. “You Took Everything”

7. “Self-Surgery”

8. “Mrs. Piss”